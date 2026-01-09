DT
PT
Ludhiana

Pick up exercise for peace, keeping ailments away: Doc

Our Correspondent
Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 02:29 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A doctor by profession, Rajiv Sood practices sportsmanship and persuades his patients to prefer prevention to cure by undertaking any mode of exercise in routine.

Trekking, cycling and running have been his passion for two decades.

Sood has scaled some of the highest peaks in the Himalaya besides undertaking pilgrimage to all the five Kailashes — Kailash Mansarovar, Adi Kailash or Chhota Kailash, Shrikhand Mahadev, Kinner Kailash and Manimahesh Kailash — and Kaidars — Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath, Madhyamaheshwar and Kalpeshwar — involving significant spans of tough mountainous tracks. He has also undertaken pilgrimage to Badrinath.

Sood picked up trekking over two decades ago in honour of his parents whom he wanted to take to all the shrines related with Lord Shiva. He normally avoids treks which don’t lead to a temple of Lord Shiva.

“Though my friends who accompany me undertake trekking as a hobby, I exclusively go for trekking with the prime purpose of paying obeisance to Lord Shiva,” Sood said. Sood has tried inspiring his acquaintances, including patients, to adopt sportsmanship and exercise as elements of their lifestyle and prevent falling prey to diseases.

