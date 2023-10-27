PIFT organises exhibition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: An exhibition on “Sustainable Design” was organised by the Pinnacle Institute of Fashion Technology (PIFT) on the campus premises on Thursday. Around 50 students showcased their art and creativity with sustainable recycling, upcycling waste materials into sustainable products. Students also used old fabric to fashion new garments. The interior department had around six different themes, and all the batches were made by sustainable recycled material. Many recycled materials were used to make various dresses with curtains, bottles, human hair, discarded denim, among other items. The themes selected by the students were based on the concept of sustainability.

College holds investiture ceremony

An investiture ceremony was organised by the SCD Government College for students affiliated with the following forums: National Service Scheme (NSS), Women Development Cell, Women Safety Cell, Sexual Harassment Cell, R&D Cell, Red Ribbon Club, Legal Literacy Cell, and Music Club. The chief guest, Lieutenant Colonel Tarandeep Singh Gill, an alumnus of the college, was welcomed by the principal, Tanvir Likhari. The ceremony commenced with an address by the principal, who emphasised the significance of leadership qualities. After lighting the ceremonial lamp, badges were presented to the office-bearers of NSS, Ek Bharat Shreshtha, Women’s Development Cell, Women Safety Cell, Sexual Harassment Cell, Legal Literacy Cell, Music Club, IIC, Research and Development Cell and Red Ribbon Club. Following the ceremony, various cultural performances were presented by students.