Pilferage: PSPCL to make recovery from three suspended employees

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, March 24

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has initiated a process for recovery of conductors and equipment, worth crores, that have been allegedly pilfered by three officials from stores at Bassian and Jagraon subdivisions over the last two years.

The officials, Chhinder Pal Singh (AAE), Daljit Singh (JE) and Ajit Pal Singh, suspected to have defrauded the corporation to the tune of Rs 4 crore, have already been suspended.

“Following employees are being suspended with immediate effect under Section 4(1) of the PSPCL Employees (Punishments and Appeal) Regulation, 1971, due to negligence / omissions committed by them,” reads the suspension orders dated March 21.

Acknowledging irregularities committed by the suspended employees, Executive Engineer Raikot Kulwant Singh said a process had been initiated for verifying allegations levelled against the trio, following which legal recourse will be started for compensation of losses incurred by the board due to their illegal and irresponsible acts. “Though we are yet to ascertain the exact magnitude of fraud committed by pilfering materials from stores in an unauthorised manner, all the three employees will be jointly and severely accountable to make good the losses suffered by the corporation,” said Kulwant Singh.

Illegal and fraudulent activities of the tainted officials had drawn the notice of senior functionaries following an inquiry conducted on the orders of PSPCL Chairman Baldev Singh Sran regarding a temporary power connection provided to a complex situated on Raikot Bassian road recently.

While every consumer has to deposit security amounts and all cost of conductors and equipment for temporary connection the suspects had connived to pilfer materials worth crores from corporation stores and provide connection to the said complex. During inquiry irregularities regarding issuance of materials for many connections of various categories were observed by the officials verifying records of Powercom stores.

While end use of materials is yet to be ascertained and it has been found that costly materials including 578 km long aluminium conductor steel reinforced (ACSR), 155 km cables besides a large number of electrical and electronic equipment were withdrawn by the suspects from different stores on various occasions.