Pilgrims complain of reduction in Sachkhand Express coaches

Lovleen Bains

Sahnewal, May 1

Pilgrims interested in visiting Hazur Sahib at Nanded in Maharashtra seem to be a harried lot. There is a huge rush of devotees who want to visit the holy place but have been forced to sit back due to reduction in the number of sleeper coaches in the Sachkhand Express being operated by the Railways.

The train runs between the cities of Nanded in Maharashtra and Amritsar in Punjab. Pilgrims have demanded the urgent restoration of withdrawn sleeper coaches of the train and to add more of them to accommodate the huge rush of pilgrims.

The pilgrims complained that although weekly trains are also available, they also fail to accommodate the huge rush of devotees who wish to visit Hazur Sahib. The daily Sachkhand Express is the only safe option left for them.

But the facility has failed to come up to their expectations as they are unable to get any reservations in it.

Speaking for the sangat at Ludhiana, Phagwara and Jalandhar, Baba Major Singh, the kar seva chief at Gurdwara Reru Sahib, Sahnewal, said: “The train which was specially started to carry the sangat to and from Nanded is no longer catering to their needs. When the facility was started, it contained 13 sleeper coaches and four AC coaches, but slowly, the number of sleeper coaches were reduced to 10, then to eight and finally now to six.”

“With just six sleeper coaches available, how can such a huge rush of middle class families, who wish to visit the spot, be accommodated? Not all can afford the AC fares and hence feel deprived. Depriving the pilgrims of their right to visit their holy places is unjustifiable,” said a devotee.

Assistant Commercial Manager at Nanded railway station admitted that the present coach composition of Sachkhand Express was six sleeper coaches and 10 AC ones. He added that it was the decision of the Railway Board/SCR headquarters and refused to comment further.

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh said: “The matter is in my knowledge and I have discussed it in detail with the Railway Minister as well. Now, a meeting has been fixed on May 4 with him to take up this and other issues of public interest. The present scenario reveals the nonchalant attitude of the Railways towards the welfare of the people.”

Will take up issue with Railway Minister: MP

