Pilgrims leave for Naina Devi

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Aug 19
A group of pilgrims has left for the Naina Devi Shrine from Ahmedgarh. Acting Municipal Council president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi flagged off the yatra.
Besides carrying red flags as a token of respect for the deity, the devotees also carried the National Flag. The pilgrims include office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations.
Decorated vehicles, equipped with music systems and brass bands added to the religious fervour of the event.
