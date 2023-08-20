Pilgrims leave for Naina Devi

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Aug 19

A group of pilgrims has left for the Naina Devi Shrine from Ahmedgarh. Acting Municipal Council president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi flagged off the yatra.

Besides carrying red flags as a token of respect for the deity, the devotees also carried the National Flag. The pilgrims include office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations.

Decorated vehicles, equipped with music systems and brass bands added to the religious fervour of the event.

