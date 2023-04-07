Pink bollworm mgmt huge challenge: Experts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

“There is a need to pace up the process of varietal development, especially the hybridisation programme of cotton by placing focus on Bt gene, large boll size, resistance towards diseases and mechanical harvesting,” emphasised Dr TR Sharma, Deputy Director General, Crop Sciences, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) while inaugurating the two-day Annual Group Meeting 2022-23 of All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Cotton at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) today.

Delegates from various state agricultural universities and ICAR institutes as well as agricultural experts from PAU attended the inaugural session.

Calling universities as important channels of releasing technologies to the farmers, the ICAR expert stressed upon enhancing farmers’ income through cotton lint or edible oil seeds. “Since its introduction in 2002, Bt cotton is playing a very important role and that efforts need to be made to popularise Bt cotton varieties/hybrids and develop technologies for cotton improvement,” observed Dr Sharma. Pointing out the issue of low cotton production and productivity, Dr Sharma assured of releasing few varieties for high density planting system (HDPS).

Dr CD Mayee, former chairman, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, who has worked at PAU also 50 years back, underlined the need for integrating private companies with Universities for the development of Bt cotton hybrids. “Cotton in North India is suffering because of more water, while in South India, it is suffering because of less water,” he observed, while calling for addressing the problem of waterlogging in cotton cultivation. Impressing upon the development of HDPS hybrids of cotton, Dr Mayee reiterated the integration of public-private partnership in this direction.

Expressing concern over the issue of florescence being faced by the spinning industry, Dr SK Shukla, Director, ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Cotton Technology, Mumbai, said it was due to the wanton use of pesticides.

He also raised concern over the difficulties cropping up during cotton harvesting and called upon the breeders to come up with HDPS hybrids as a solution for the same. Dr Shukla also discussed in detail the fibre quality of cotton and the parameters being followed by the spinning industry.

Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, said India was the largest producer of cotton, but the crop was sensitive to biotic stresses.

The intervention of Bt cotton has been a major breakthrough, he said, while informing about the provision of seed subsidy of 33 per cent to the cotton growers of Punjab in the current crop season. Although whitefly wreaked havoc for the cotton growers in 2015, yet the collective efforts of researchers, extension workers and administrators successfully contained this pest, he added.