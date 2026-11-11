Pink Dhingri cultivation can boost farm income, help manage crop residue, say Ludhiana university experts

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts are promoting the commercial cultivation of Pink Dhingri (pleurotus djamor), a vibrant and warm-season oyster mushroom. The move comes as a major push toward sustainable agricultural diversification.

The mushroom is generally grown on paddy straw and other agricultural residues under controlled conditions and is becoming popular among growers interested in crop diversification and value-added agriculture.

Due to its attractive pink colour, high nutritional value and quick growth cycle, it is gaining popularity among farmers and entrepreneurs in the region.

“The initiative is aimed at providing farmers and rural youth with lucrative self-employment avenues while effectively utilising locally available crop residue, like wheat and paddy straw,” said mycologist Shivani Sharma.

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Unlike traditional mushroom varieties that thrive in cooler climates, Pink Dhingri is specially suited for relatively warm conditions, flourishing best at temperatures between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

“Pink Dhingri offers a useful combination of nutritional value, productive use of crop residue and adaptability to relatively warm growing conditions,” added Sharma.

“With wheat and paddy straw readily available across the state, Pink Dhingri offers a practical opportunity to diversify farm enterprises, utilise crop residues productively and extend mushroom production across seasons,” said Jaspreet Kaur from the PAU’s microbiology department.

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The variety is a highly nutritious edible mushroom valued for its rich protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. It is widely used in soups, stir-fries, curries, snacks and vegetarian dishes due to its attractive pink colour and meaty texture. Regular consumption may help boost immunity, support heart health by lowering cholesterol levels and provide antioxidant benefits that protect the body from harmful free radicals.

The department of microbiology offers technical guidance, training programmes and fresh mushroom spawn at a nominal price of Rs 100 per kg to support interested farmers looking to venture into this enterprise.

Benefits aplenty

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Highlighting its benefits, agricultural researchers emphasise its economic and nutritional viability.

High yield and efficiency: Under optimal conditions, 100 kg of dry straw can yield approximately 72.73 kg of fresh mushrooms. A single mushroom bag can produce between 1 kg and 1.1 kg of fresh mushrooms over its fruiting cycle.

Nutritional and therapeutic value: Pink Dhingri is rich in carbohydrates (44.48 per cent), proteins (35.89 per cent), dietary fibre (13.4 per cent), fats (1.67 per cent) and ash (4.56 per cent). Its polysaccharides possess notable antioxidant, immunomodulatory and antimicrobial properties.

Effective crop residue management: The cultivation effectively utilises abundant wheat and paddy straw, offering a practical solution to stubble management challenges in the state.