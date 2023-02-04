Pink Project: 787 women screened for breast cancer

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

To detect breast cancer at an early stage, the Health Department has launched the Punjab Breast Cancer AI-Digital Screening project. A total of 787 women have been screened so far under the project which was started nearly a month ago in Ludhiana.

Screening is currently going on and 13 Community Health Centres (CHC) have been included under the project in the district where screening will be held till February 15, while from February 16-28, a screening camp will be held at the Civil Hospital.

“Also known as the ‘Pink Project’, it will focus on timely detection and prevention of cancer. The main aim is to down-stage the disease as early detection leads to lower costs of treatment,” Dr Ramneek, the nodal officer for the project, said.

“Under the project, 787 women have been screened so far and 25 are suspect cases. Early detection is very important to reduce mortality rate,” the doctor said.

A city-based woman who got her screening test done today said initially, she was apprehensive about getting her test done.

“I overcame my fears and got the test done today and am happy that all is well,” she said.

“Women should come forward and get the screening done. Some warning signs of breast cancer include lump in breast or underarm, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, pain in any area of the breast and discharge other than breast milk, including blood. Women above 40 years of age should get their screening done,” Dr Ramneek said.