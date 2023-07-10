Pipes laid to prevent flooding in fields

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Jagraon, July 9

The administration remained on toes following intermittent rains in the region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts.

The police had to intervene in certain cases to prevent flooding in fields by installing pipes across roads on two sides of the area.

An unsavoury situation was prevented by timely intervention of cops posted at Ahmedgarh Sadar police station, by persuading farmers of Saraud, Mandiala and Ranwa villages to allow flow of water by installing underground pipes across the road passing through the Lasara drain.

Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu said owners of fields on two sides of the road passing through Amargarh Assembly segment were upset due to immersion of paddy saplings due to flooding. While owners of the fields situated on the eastern side wanted the water to be siphoned off across the road, those on the western side did not want to allow flow of rainwater to their side. “Having received information about the issue, we persuaded both parties to find an amicable solution. It was then decided to install pipes to allow natural flow of water,” the DSP said.

Despite the administration’s claims regarding cleaning of water bodies ahead of monsoon, cleaning work on some of the drains of the region was yet to be undertaken. The condition of some drains is very poor as they have either lost their existence or have got their banks eroded to an irreparable extent.

Apprehending the re-occurrence of damage to their crops due to the flood-like situation in the past few years, farmers of the region had urged the authorities to ensure that all drains were cleaned before the arrival of monsoons.

Though the authorities had deployed labour MNREGA’s labour to clear the drains of the region, farmers believe clearing the choked drains due to fallen trees, aquatic weeds and dumping of litter could not be done manually. Farmers demanded that machinery be deployed for the process.

SDMS at Ahmedgarh, Payal, Raikot and Jagraon claimed that they have been keeping a close watch on the preventive measures being taken for checking the water overflow in canals and drains passing through areas under their respective jurisdictions.

