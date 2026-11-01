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Home / Ludhiana / PIS-Mohali, Ludhiana storm into hockey final

PIS-Mohali, Ludhiana storm into hockey final

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Players during a hockey match in Ludhiana.
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Punjab State Institute of Sports (PIS), Mohali, and hosts Ludhiana stormed into the final after registering convincing victories in the semifinals of the Punjab State Schools Hockey Tournament for Boys (U-17) at the Olympian Prithipal Singh Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University, here on Saturday.

PIS Mohali defeated Jarkhar Wing 3-0 to book its place in the title clash. Simarjot, Anmol and Navjot scored a goal each for the winning side.

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In the second semifinal, Ludhiana district produced an impressive attacking display to thrash Mohali 8-3 and secure its place in the final.

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Earlier, in the quarter-finals, PIS Mohali defeated PIS Ludhiana 3-1.

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