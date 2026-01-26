Pistol, ammo, cash stolen from Arms Licence Unit chief’s car

A 9mm pistol belonging to in-charge of Arms Licence Unit of the Police Commissioner's Office was stolen along with 10 live rounds, a magazine, the officer's passport and Rs 10,000.

According to the information available, the thieves allegedly broke into assistant sub-inspector Ravinder Sing's car when it parked was outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, considered a security-sensitive area.

Senior police officers have maintained silence on the matter. This incident occurred on January 17 but no arrests or recoveries have been made so far.

According to reports, ASI Singh arrived for duty in his Maruti Suzuki Zen car around 9.30 am on January 17 and parked the vehicle on a roadside. The DC office and Police Commissioner's office are next to each other.

A bag with important documents was on the car's front seat and when the ASI returned around 8 pm, he found the locks broken and contents scattered.