Piyusha Burdak joins Ludhiana civic body as OSD

A 2024-batch IAS officer, Piyusha Burdak, has joined the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, as Officer on Special Duty (Urban Affairs).

With her administrative role and technical background as an IIT Delhi graduate, Burdak is expected to focus on project monitoring and improving civic service delivery under the overall guidance of MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar.

Advertisement

Her responsibilities will include monitoring the implementation of key urban projects, including World Bank and AIIB-funded Canal-Based Water Supply Project, and coordinating with different departments to ensure timely progress.

Advertisement

Speaking about her new assignment, Burdak said her focus would be on ensuring that civic facilities and services reach residents at the ground level. She said she would work towards understanding issues faced by people and ensuring that development initiatives translate into visible benefits for residents.