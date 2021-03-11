PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Following the orders issued by a permanent lok adalat (PLA), a team from the court reached the MC’s Zone D office on Friday for attaching movable properties, including the official car of the MC Commissioner and furniture in offices as the civic body failed to follow the court orders for constructing the road of Juhi Enclave on Jassian Road here.

The PLA on Thursday issued an order to attach the Toyota Innova vehicle of the MC Commissioner, a table and 10 chairs in the office of the Commissioner at Zone D and a table and 10 chairs in the office of the Superintending Engineer (B&R) at Zone D, Rahul Gagneja, and also, other attachable goods lying in the office of the MC’s Zone D.

In December 2020, the Permanent Lok Adalat had ordered the Municipal Corporation through its Commissioner, Senior Town Planner, Assistant Town Planner (Zone D), state, through the Secretary to the government, and the Director of the Department of Local Government to construct the road of Juhi Enclave within six months and also constitute a park committee of three parks of the colony within three months but the civic body has failed to follow the order till date.

The court on Thursday gave instructions to the Bailiff of the court to attach the moveable property at Zone D. As MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal is on an official tour of South Africa, her car was not available at the office today.

MC Zonal Commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the team from the court had reached the office but they sought some time. “Our lawyer has filed an application for stay. We have sought some time from residents to carry out development works,” he said. An MC official said no moveable property had been attached today.