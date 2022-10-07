Placement camp today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

A job placement camp will be organised on October 7 (Friday) at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE), Pratap Chowk, Opposite Sangeet Cinema, here. Private companies will offer jobs in the camp.

The candidates have been asked to must bring their bio-data (3 photocopies) for the interview. For more information, the office helpline number 77400-01682 can be contacted.