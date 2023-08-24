 Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised : The Tribune India

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Host of new facilities, amenities to be provided, upgraded

The Dhandari Kalan railway station will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 17.6 crore. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 23

The plan to revamp the Dhandari Kalan railway station in Ludhiana district at the cost of Rs 17.6 crore has been finalised, the Northern Railway has confirmed.

This is the second railway station after Ludhiana city in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, to be upgraded under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station Yojana’ of the railways. As many as 508 junctions have been covered under the ambitious scheme for remodeling and redevelopment across the country, officials have said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the major upgrade projects of the Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations among others in the country on August 6 through videoconferencing.

Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, told The Tribune, here on Wednesday that a host of facilities and amenities would be introduced and upgraded under the plan finalised by the railway authorities.

The major passenger amenities to be provided included a 12-meter-wide foot overbridge with 775 sq m ramp, a 200 sq m general waiting room, a 110 sq m air-conditioned waiting room, a 110 sq m executive lounge and a 160 sq m entry porch.

Besides, a 1,830 sq m circulating area, three passenger platforms measuring 8,150 sq m, 1,350 sq m and 850 sq m, 90 sq m toilet block, 990 sq m parking lot, 210 sq m green area and improved signages as per the CSTM station will also be provided.

The project also entails a baby feed room spanning 10 sq m, two kiosks and a ceremonial flag.

The non-suburban grade (NSG)-5 category station, Dhandari Kalan caters to 10 trains with an average of 200 passengers that halt here daily.

Located on the Ambala-Attari line, the Dhandari Kalan station is one of the busiest junctions in Ludhiana and serves as a major transportation hub for both passengers and goods, connecting the city with the rest of the country.

It offers a wide range of facilities for the convenience of passengers. Besides a separate platform for long-distance trains, it has three platforms for different trains that halt and pass through the station.

Besides Dhandari Kalan and Ludhiana, the Kotkapura railway station in Faridkot has been approved for revamp at the cost of Rs 23.7 crore, Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib at Rs 25.1 crore, Ferozepur Cantonment at Rs 27.6 crore, Abohar in Ferozepur at Rs 21.1 crore, Mansa at Rs 26 crore, Mohali at Rs 23.2 crore and Patiala railway station will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 47.5 crore.

MP’s demand met

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora had been demanding the upgrade of Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan railway stations. “Ludhiana being an industrial hub, thousands of commuters add up a major chunk of workforce that rely on railway services for commuting,” Arora had sought while also seeking new shatabdi trains and adding new bogies to existing trains.

Ludhiana work in full swing

The work to upgrade the Ludhiana railway station at the cost of Rs 528.95 crore is in full swing. The project, which was awarded at the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode to a local firm on December 19 last year, has been targeted to be completed by August 2, 2025.

The redevelopment work entails a host of new facilities and upgrade of existing services to give a new and modern look to the British era’s biggest junction in Ferozepur, officials have revealed.

The total project cost of Rs 528.95 crore included the contract value of Rs 472.94 crore, project management consultant cost of Rs 4.56 crore and other allied expenditures. The development assumes significance as it will be the first major revamp of the railway station established way back in 1860.

