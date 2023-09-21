Plan underway to introduce 100 e-buses in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

A plan is underway to introduce 100 electric buses for the city under the PM eBus Sewa Yojana. The MC has initiated necessary procedures that were discussed during an official meeting.

The Union Government had expressed a desire to float aggregated demand tenders for the initial batch of buses under the scheme in the first week of October this year.

The MC has been assigned the responsibility of identifying key aspects like bus routes, required fleet size, bus categories, locations for bus depots and electric load needed for charging buses. The MC is planning to set up four bus depots equipped with e-bus charging facility in the city. There are two existing bus depots of the city bus service on Hambran Road and Tajpur Road.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the Centre would issue tenders for the procurement of these buses and subsequently award the work order to the selected operator.

A total of 350 e-buses are proposed for deployment across four cities in Punjab, with Ludhiana set to receive 100 e-buses. The MC will determine the fare structure for these electric buses.