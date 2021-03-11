Plantation drive launched at college

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

A tree plantation campaign was launched at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana. The college principal, Suman Lata, welcomed Yogesh, principal, Government College, Hoshiarpur, who was the chief guest. Subash Sondhi, founder of Jeev Jantu Vatavaran Sambhal Sewa Samiti, and Rakesh Jain, president, Bhagwan Mahaveer Sewa Sansthan, donated saplings to the college. Under the campaign, different species of fruit trees were planted.