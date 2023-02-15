Plantation drive to create awareness about cancer

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 14

Social organisations of the area launched an awareness drive against cancer by planting trees in the memory of Pretima Sharma, who succumbed to her malignancy in Melbourne, Australia, recently.

A decision to launch the drive was taken in response to a call made by Pretima Sharma herself during her last days. ‘Plant a tree at your place instead of bringing roses to my funeral,’ she had desired according to her son Uttam Punj, a Paul Harris Fellow. The organisers will also hold events to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of delayed detection of a dreaded disease like cancer.

Convener of the project Dr Ravinder Sharma said enthusiasts led by the President of Rotary Club Dr Puneet Dhawan had launched a drive to plant saplings of fruit and shade trees at common places besides residences and establishments.

“We have decided to recognise contributions made by Pretima Sharma in furthering the agenda of Rotary Club in India and Australia by planting new saplings and taking care of those plants which had been drying for want of care,” said Dr Ravinder Sharma maintaining that the drive would focus on the quality of trees rather than the number of saplings.

Workshops and seminars on the need for early detection of dreaded diseases like cancer would be organised at various places, said the convener.