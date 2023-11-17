Plantation of forests celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 16

The Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) and EcoSikh celebrated the plantation of 139 Guru Nanak Sacred Forests. The initiative, launched in March 2022 by EcoSikh and Ludhiana Industry, under the Lungs of Ludhiana programme aimed at planting one million trees in Ludhiana within 10 years. Out of which 76,000 have been planted.

According to EcoSikh, 139 of these forests have been planted with the Miyawaki methodology. 60 different species of native trees of Northern India have been revived in these forests.

Dr Rajwant Singh, Global President of EcoSikh, while thanking the industry leaders, said, “Ludhiana which is known for its pollution is now leaning towards a better future. This has been possible with the help of all the city stakeholders, who have taken concrete action. The forests will help combat pollution.”

The Prime Steels Processors of Ludhiana has planted the largest Forest of 8,200 trees in 0.85 acres of land adjacent to their industrial complex. Ralson, Sajjan, TK Steel, Weltech, Yodha, Kangaroo and Vikas Ganga Agro are among the many other business houses of the city who have invested in the initiative.