Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 1

Seven years after the ban on their manufacturing and use, plastic carry bags continue to be manufactured and used with impunity. The substantial accumulation of used plastic bags at garbage dumps and their easy availability in vegetable markets and shops suggest that the ban has not been effectively enforced. Also, improper disposal of plastic carry bags are choking the drains and road gullies as well.

Notably, the government implemented a comprehensive prohibition on the manufacturing, stocking, distribution, recycling, sale and usage of plastic carry bags within the jurisdictions of all municipal corporations/councils, nagar panchayats and gram panchayats in 2016. Mahinder Singh Sekhon, an environmental activist, said there is inadequate monitoring of the manufacturing, distribution and usage of prohibited plastic carry bags in the city. As a result, these banned carry bags and other single-use plastic items continue to be widely in use here.

Sekhon said that he along with some other NGOs has been organising protests advocating a complete ban on the production and use of plastic bags. However, despite these efforts, tangible action on the ground was not taken by the PPCB and MC. Consequently, plastic bags are still being used in vegetable markets, general markets, and other places. He emphasised that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the availability of alternative eco-friendly bags, aiming to discourage the use of plastic carry bags.

It may be mentioned that members of the Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP), an NGO, had staged protests against the Municipal Corporation, Punjab Pollution Control Board and Plastic Manufacturers and Traders Association, Punjab, for allegedly ignoring the ban.

“The PPCB failed to ensure proper implementation of the ban on plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. It is incumbent upon the PPCB to take stringent action against those involved in the manufacturing, selling and supplying of the prohibited plastic carry bags. Additionally, the Municipal Corporation has also faltered in ensuring the ban’s proper execution. Consequently, we plan to take the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against both the PPCB and the MC for their failure to implement the ban adequately. The lack of proper monitoring on the manufacturing, supply and use of banned plastic carry bags necessitates urgent intervention,” said Kapil Arora of PAC.

Notably, the Municipal Corporation had earlier run multiple drives against using the banned plastic carry bags but such drives were stalled after a short time. Ashwani Sahota, Chief Sanitary Inspector, MC, said they have been taking action against the violators using banned plastic carry bags. Civic body officials also claimed to have been creating awareness among the residents to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.