Plastic ban: Civic body issues 60 challans to shopkeepers, vendors

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

In a concerted effort to combat the use of banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic (SUP) items, the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted raids in various parts of the city today. It issued 60 challans to shopkeepers and vendors. The raids were conducted as part of the ongoing “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign.

During the raids, the MC teams confiscated over 130 kg of banned plastic carry bags and SUP items. The targeted areas included Model Town, Daba-Lohara Road, Chandigarh Road, Field Ganj, Cheema Chowk, and other regions.

Ashwani Sahota, Corporation Sanitation Officer (CSO), and Ravi Dogra, Chief Sanitary Inspector, said six challans were issued in Zone A, while 20 challans were issued in Zone B. In Zone A, banned plastic carry bags and SUP items weighing 45 kg were confiscated, whereas in Zone B, 40 kg banned items were seized.

Similarly, CSI Baljeet Singh and CSI Gurinder Singh said 21 challans were issued in Zone C and 13 were issued in Zone D. The teams seized 28 kg of banned items in Zone C and 17 kg in Zone D.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal stated that regular drives were being conducting to stop the use of banned plastic carry bags across the city.

School fined for burning garbage

The MC initiated action against a private school in Sarabha Nagar for burning garbage. A challan of Rs 25,000 was issued to the school principal for the violation. The school staff was allegedly caught burning garbage or green waste outside the school premises. The challan has been issued for contravening the Solid Waste Management Rules - 2016.