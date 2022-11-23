Plastic Ban: Traders protest over being challaned

Ludhiana, November 22

After a joint team of the Municipal Corporation, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board conducted a drive against banned single-use plastic, traders held a protest at Kesar Ganj Mandi against the departments and the state government.

MC Chief Sanitary Inspector Ashwani Sahota said nine challans were issued against violators at Kesar Ganj Mandi and nearby Saban Bazar in Ludhiana during the special drive.

PPCB SDO Rozert Dhamija said the drive against single-use plastic, packaging bags below 50 microns and carry bags (plastic and non-woven) was carried out today. “Raids were conducted on various wholesalers and traders in the Kesar Ganj area. The challans amounting to Rs 1.34 lakh were issued to various shopkeepers. The shopkeepers were also advised not to use plastic carry bags, packaging bags below 50 microns or non-woven carry bags in future to avoid penalties. The single-use items such as plastic spoons, disposable plates and non-woven carry bags of approximately 40 kg were also seized by officials of the Municipal Corporation,” he said.

Infuriated over the action taken by departments, the traders gathered at Kesar Ganj Mandi and staged a protest. They alleged that the challans were being issued to harass the traders without any reason. They blamed the state government for failing to hear their voices.