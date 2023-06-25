Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 24

The plastic reverse vending machine installed at Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) Students’ Home has failed to gain popularity among the students. The machine lies unused for most of the time.

The vending machine was installed on campus on June 5 to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity. It usually remains unplugged, giving a clear indication that nobody has been using it since its installation.

The machine is just a showpiece and gathering dust as neither any visitor nor any student is making use of it. When asked, most students were unaware of its functionality.

“I was once about to use it, but it did not start. I then realised that it was not plugged in. I thought it was better not to mess with the machine, the functionality of which I am unaware of,” a student said.

Another student from the Department of Agriculture said, “I plugged in the machine and after I inserted a plastic bottle, I was asked to enter my mobile number on it. I thought there was no need to give personal details. I left the process in the middle.

A person visiting the canteen at the Students’ Home said he wanted to crush a water bottle, but he was unable to make out how it worked. May be it has not been started yet, he said.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director Students’ Welfare, said the students have not yet become habitual of using this machine. “We want to make this machine popular and are also thinking of appointing a volunteer for the same. As one starts using the machine, instructions will be displayed on the screen and one can then operate it properly. The machine asks for mobile numbers as a Swiggy coupon is sent as a compliment for using the machine. Every time a person uses the machine, these details are asked,” he said.

The aim behind installing this machine was to reduce the volume of plastic waste on the campus. The machine crushes the plastic and aluminium bottles and cans, multi-layered packagings like chocolate wrappers, chips packets etc. The crushed material is then sent for recycling.