Plastic reverse vending machines at Civil Hospital gathering dust

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 13

Plastic reverse vending machines installed at the Civil Hospital are gathering dust. The machines are lying unused for nearly an year since their installation.

One machine is installed at the Civil Hospital while another is at the Mother and Child Hospital.

These machines have just become a show-piece on the hospital premises as neither the hospital staff nor the patients or visitors make use of these machines.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Amarjit Kaur said these machines have to be used by the visitors themselves. “As they will start operating the machine, the instructions will start appearing on the screen and they have to follow the same,” said she.

She further said not many people are making use of these machines because they are not aware of its usage.

The majority of patients who visit the hospital belong to lower strata of society and are not too educated to read the instructions in English.

A patient at the hospital was looking with curiosity at the machine and asked what was this machine about. When he was told about its usage, he seemed little interested in knowing more and was unable to understand its importance.

A doctor from the hospital said once or twice he has put some plastic bottles into the machine but he was not aware if the crushed material was sent to contractor for recycling.

The main aim behind installing these machines was to reduce the volume of plastic waste in the city.

A total of 10 such machines were installed in various parts of the city by the Municipal Corporation (MC) under the Smart City Mission last year.

The machine crushes the plastic and aluminium bottles and cans, multi-layered packings like chocolate wrappers, chips packets etc.

The crushed material is sent for recycling. The machines have a bin capacity of 2,000 bottles of 100 ml to 2,500 ml.