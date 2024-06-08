Platform 1 now operational at railway station, shed awaited

Ludhiana, June 7
Platform 1 at the Ludhiana Railway Station has became operational after a gap of around two months. The platform was shut for renovation works. Though everyone heaved a sigh of relief that the platform has become operational, the passengers and coolies appeared a bit worried as the shed was yet to be constructed.
“Look here, for there is no shed, passengers have to brave the scorching heat as they wait for their trains. Authorities should have taken a few more days and opened the platform once the work was completed in its entirety,” said Jasjap Singh, a resident, who had come to see off one of his cousins.
During the renovation works, all vehicular traffic through the main gate remained halted and those dropping or picking up passengers were advised, by the authorities concerned, to either use the Parcel Office entry or the one on the Civil Lines side.
No trains were affected due to the shutting of the platform. However, during the construction, numerous passengers had complained of facing inconvenience as they had to walk for long in order to get to the other gates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
Congress leaders begin deliberations on Lok Sabha poll results at CWC meet
The issue whether Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...