Platform 1 now operational at railway station, shed awaited

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Platform 1 at the Ludhiana Railway Station has became operational after a gap of around two months. The platform was shut for renovation works. Though everyone heaved a sigh of relief that the platform has become operational, the passengers and coolies appeared a bit worried as the shed was yet to be constructed.

“Look here, for there is no shed, passengers have to brave the scorching heat as they wait for their trains. Authorities should have taken a few more days and opened the platform once the work was completed in its entirety,” said Jasjap Singh, a resident, who had come to see off one of his cousins.

During the renovation works, all vehicular traffic through the main gate remained halted and those dropping or picking up passengers were advised, by the authorities concerned, to either use the Parcel Office entry or the one on the Civil Lines side.

No trains were affected due to the shutting of the platform. However, during the construction, numerous passengers had complained of facing inconvenience as they had to walk for long in order to get to the other gates.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.