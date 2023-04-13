Play enacted on life of poetess

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Ramgarhia Girls College, in collaboration with Punjabi Lok Virasat Akademi, organised a one-act play ‘Rahan de vich angayar bade si’, based on the life of eminent poetess Sukhvinder Amrit. The play was written and directed by Rajwinder Samrala. Prof Jaspaul Kaur, the officiating principal of the college, welcomed to the guests on the occasion. The play highlighted the struggles and determination of women to achieve a secure position in men-dominated society.

Student awarded by PU VC

Jatin Sharma, a student of BCom 2nd year of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College was awarded for his achievements by Panjab University Vice-Chancellor. Jatin stood first in craft work during the PU zonal and inter-zonal youth festivals and third in the state inter-university youth festival. College management committee president Komal Jain and principal Sandeep Kumar congratulated the student on his success.

Baisakhi was celebrated with fervour at Spring Dale Public School in Ludhiana. tribune photo

Baisakhi celebrated

The harvest and religious festival of Baisakhi was celebrated by students of Spring Dale Public School with fervour. The school campus wore a festive look on the occasion. During the morning assembly, a speech highlighting the significance and history of the festival was given. A cultural programme was organised later, in which the celebrations began with Shabad Gyan. School chairperson Avinash Kaur Walia congratulated the organisers on the successful completion of the event.

Pupil excels in exam results

Rajni, a student of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Ludhiana, brought laurels to the college by obtaining seventh university position in the Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication (PGDMC) first semester examination held in December, 2022. Dr SP Singh, president, Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, and college principal Dr Arvinder Singh congratulated the student on his achievement.

Inter-district shooting competition

Ishpreet Singh, a student of Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, has succeeded in winning gold medal in an inter-state shooting event organised by Salvo Shooters Club at Chandigarh. He is a student of Class XII at the school. He had participated in the youth category of 10-metre shooting. Shooters from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had participated in the event. After his win, Ishpreet said: “Persistent daily practice of two to three hours is helping me maintain my achievements. I am eyeing national level events now.”

Seminar on Higher Education

Mandi Gobindgarh: Desh Bhagat University organised an international seminar on 'Global trends in higher education' on Wednesday. Chancellor Dr Zora Singh welcomed Gian Singh Sandhu, president, Guru Nanak Institute of Global Education (GNI) in Canada. An MoU has already been signed between the DBU and GNI to work together to pursue skill-based courses from a recognised institution to get jobs in foreign countries.