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Home / Ludhiana / Play in Ludhiana focuses on life, teachings & sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Play in Ludhiana focuses on life, teachings & sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Play staged at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:43 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Artistes perform at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) students presented a play focusing on the life, teachings and sacrifices of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The play, Jin Pat Rakhi, was staged during an event organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare under the banner of the Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, PAU unit.

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The play, penned by Nirmal Jaura, vividly portrayed key episodes from the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the truth, human dignity and religious freedom. Through a powerful blend of dialogue, acting and stage presentation, the play conveyed a timeless message of courage, compassion, tolerance and selfless sacrifice, leaving a deep impression on the audience. The play was directed by Rajinder Raja and Nirmal Dhaliwal.

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Vice Chancellor Rishipal Singh, the chief guest on the occasion, appreciated the students for their evocative presentation and lauded the efforts of the theatre group in bringing alive the inspiring life and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He said the play conveyed a profound message of courage, compassion, tolerance and standing up for truth and human dignity. The VC encouraged the students to stay connected with the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of the state, and appreciated the playwright, performers and organisers for presenting the significant chapter of Sikh history with sensitivity and artistic excellence.

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Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljeet Singh Suri said such cultural initiatives provide students with an opportunity to connect with the rich heritage and timeless values of the state.

He expressed hope that the play will inspire the audience, particularly the younger generation, to uphold the ideals of courage, compassion, tolerance and selfless service.

Vishal Bector, associate director, institutional relations, highlighted the importance of providing students with a platform to express themselves through theatre and appreciated the young performers for their dedication, creativity and commitment to bringing the inspiring story of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the audience.

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