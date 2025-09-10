Players begin Dist School Games on positive note

The 69th Ludhiana District School Games, being organised by the Punjab Education Department, began at various venues across the district on Tuesday.

During the games, competitions for boys and girls (U-14, 17 and 19 years) in cricket, football, basketball, kabaddi (circle style), table tennis, kho-kho, wrestling (free and greco-roman styles), kurash, taekowondo, wushu, rugby, boxing, softball and gymnastics disciplines are being held under the guidance of Dimple Madaan, District Education Officer (Secondary), and supervision of district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh.

At Hindi Puri Phatshala, Khanna, in badminton (boys U-14), PAU zone, Ludhiana I zone and Khanna zone secured the first three positions while in the U-17 section, Sahnewal zone emerged winners, followed by PAU zone and Ludhiana I zone at second and third positions, respectively, and in the U-19 category, PAU zone, Khanna zone and Sahnewal zone bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In boxing, at Kishori Lal Jethi School of Eminence, in the girls U-17 group, Sandeep Kaur of Government School, Chakkar village, came out triumphant in below 42-kg weight category and Jashanpreet Kaur of Government School, Jarkhar village, finished as runner-up while in 48-50 kg weight section, Simar Kaur of Jain Public School, Khanna, clinched the top position and Sukhmanpreet Kaur of Chakkar village secured the second position, Tania of Government School, Khanna, finished at the third place.

In kabaddi (Punjab style) at Shahi Sports College, Chakrori village, in the girls U-14 category, Samrala zone, PAU zone, Rara Sahib zone and Kila Raipur zone qualified for the semi-finals while in the U-17 group, Khanna zone, Raikot zone and PAU zone reached the last four-stage.

At School of Eminence ground, Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana, in kho-kho (girls U-17), Rara Sahib zone beat Kila Raipur zone, Samrala zone beat Khanna zone, Jagraon zone beat Ludhiana I zone, Sahnwal zone beat Rara Sahib zone and Dakha zone Samrala zone.

In wushu (boys U-19) at Government School, Dakha, Bharat Singh of Navyug School won the top position in below 45 kg weight category and Mandeep School of Guru Nanak Public School secured the second position while Manish of Government School, Ludhiana, finished at the third spot.