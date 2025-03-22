DT
Players from 20 colleges take part in annual athletics meet

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:13 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Student take part in a race during the athletics meet at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana.
Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), Ludhiana, hosted the 27th annual athletics meet of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). The event began with a march-past by athletes from 20 colleges, showcasing discipline and team spirit.

Dr Sehijpal Singh, Principal, GNDEC, welcomed all the participants, emphasising the importance of fitness and sportsmanship. Chief guest Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor of IKGPTU, inaugurated the meet, with Dr Vishavjeet Singh Hans.

The event featured various track and field competitions, including sprints, middle and long-distance races, hurdles, relay races, high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, and hammer throw.

