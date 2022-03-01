Plethora of events mark National Science Day at edu institutes in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

National Science Day was celebrated at the Gulzar Group of Institutes today. On the occasion, students were told that along with keeping pace with technology, it is equally important to keep a strong grasp on science facts as well. Various science projects, including robotics, were exhibited and quiz game shows based on science themes were organised. To test computing and mind skills of students, LAN gaming was also organised. Besides, a poster-making competition on the theme of science and technology was also organised. Gurkirat Singh, executive director, GGI, distributed prizes and wished students the best for their future.

Workshop on design, critical thinking at varsity

CT University marked the day by organising various activities such as a virtual workshop on design thinking, critical thinking and innovation design, poster presentation on Rational use of medicines, scientific achievements and challenges, forensic investigation of crime and ways of maximising energy. Besides, a quiz was organised by the School of Engineering and Technology where students were asked a question related to science and technology to mark themselves aware in the field of science and technology. CT

University Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi and Vice-Chancellor Harsh Sadawarti lauded the students for their innovative efforts.

Poster-making, declamation contests

Meanwhile, National Science Day was celebrated today by Bharat Jan Gyan Vigyan Jatha at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana.

Students of Classes IX to XII of the school participated in a poster-making competition. Two students of each class took part in a declamation contest on topics related to science. S Ranjit Singh, president, Arun Mitra, general secretary, national and state awardee Dr Gurcharan Kaur Kocher, MS Bhatia, organising secretary, and Gagandeep Singh, orthopaedic surgeon, interacted with the students.

State and national awardee Kusum Lata, Karamjit Kaur and Sangeeta Sood were the judges. Winners were given certificates and trophies by Bharat Jan Giyan Vigyan Jatha. Earlier, Balwinder Kaur, principal of the school, welcomed all guests while addressing the audience.

Rishi, Rhythm and Ryan stood first second and third, respectively, in the poster-making competition and in the declamation contest, Vanshita, Nitika and Harneel stood first second and third, respectively.