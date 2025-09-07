DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Plot owners break MC seals, booked

Civic body had sealed residential plots due to their commercial use
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 07, 2025 IST
The Ludhiana police on Friday registered two cases as residents broke seals of plots sealed by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Two residential plots were sealed by the corporation after the same were being used for commercial purposes. The cases were registered on the complaint of the Municipal Town Planner.

The first case was registered against plot owner Kuldeep Singh, who had converted his residential plot near Krishna Mandir into commercial one without the permission of the corporation. The administration had sealed the plot on July 17. The owner had broken the seal of the MC on his own and started the construction again due to which the case was registered.

The second case was registered against Sanu Singla, who had also converted his residential plot near Krishna Mandir 18, into commercial use without the permission of the MC. The plot was sealed on July 17 but the owner had broken the seal and started construction again.

The police said after registering cases, the Ludhiana police had initially started investigation.

