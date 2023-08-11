PLRS peon caught taking Rs 10K bribe

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 10
A peon working with Punjab Land Records Society (PLRS) and posted at the local office of kanungo was nabbed by Vigilance Bureau sleuths for accepting a bribe from Balwinder Singh of Bazigar Basti Dhuri on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as Gagandeep Singh of Shergarh Cheema village, had demanded Rs 15,000 for issuing records in connection with a land situated at Dasondha Singh Wala village in the Ahmedgarh subdivision.
However, the suspect started asking more money even after receiving Rs 15,000 from the complainant on August 8.
The VB team caught the suspect red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 in the presence of two witnesses during a trap laid today.
