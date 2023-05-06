Plumes of dust irk commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, May 5

Commuters travelling on a stretch of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Marg (also known as Pakhowal Road), which falls outside the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, are currently experiencing inconvenience due to large plumes of dust that arise after the passage of vehicles. The road leads to Sarabha, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

In February, the foundation stone was laid for the special repair of a 22.55-km-long stretch between Phullanwal Chowk and near Pakhowal village. According to the PWD, 15 km of the stretch has already been recarpeted and the remaining work will be completed soon.

Commuters have complained about issues due to flying dust particles on the stretch that has not yet been recarpeted as well as uneven berms on the road. Local residents and shopkeepers are urging the PWD authorities to take measures to resolve problems and complete the remaining road work as soon as possible.

A trader complained that though the old road layers have been removed and gravels laid on the stretch between Phullanwal Chowk and Lalton village around 10 days ago, the stretch is yet to be recarpeted. “As thousands of vehicles pass through the road daily, flying dust particles are causing inconvenience to the public and increasing pollution too. It is difficult to ride a two-wheeler in such a dusty condition. Chances of mishaps remain high. The authorities must take steps to resolve the issues,” he said.

Sarabjit Singh, a daily commuter, said the people were facing trouble due to the flying dust on the road. To resolve the issue, the Public Works Department (PWD), Punjab, should sprinkle water multiple times in routine on road portions that were yet to be re-carpeted.

Additionally, road berms should be levelled to avoid any mishap. A number of accidents occur due to uneven berms, he said.

Executive Engineer of the PWD Pardeep Kumar has acknowledged the dust-related problem and said a 15-km stretch had already been recarpeted. The work to re-carpet the remaining stretch would commence soon.

The estimated cost of the road project is Rs 23.18 crore.