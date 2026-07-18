PM Modi’s visit to Jalandhar keeps Ludhiana cops on toes

Tight security arrangements were put in place across the state before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jalandhar on Friday.

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As part of the security measures, Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma, along with senior police officials and teams, conducted a thorough inspection of the Ludhiana railway station and its surrounding areas to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

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CP Swapan Sharma inspected all entry and exit points of the railway station.

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During the inspection, he expressed concern over encroachments outside roadside dhabas, where rehris and other objects were occupying portions of roads, obstructing the smooth flow of traffic.

Sharma directed dhaba owners and other encroachers to remove all encroachments within two days, warning that strict action, including registration of FIRs, would be initiated against defaulters. He also instructed police personnel to conduct daily patrolling and ensure that all encroachments were cleared within the stipulated time so that traffic movement remains smooth and hassle-free.

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Meanwhile, it is alleged that several Congress and Shiv Sena leaders were placed under house arrest as a preventive security measure ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Jalandhar. Heavy police deployment was witnessed across the city, with security personnel stationed outside residences of several Shiv Sena leaders.

The action followed Shiv Sena national president Sanjeev Ghanoli’s announcement that the party would stage a protest and attempt to gherao the Prime Minister’s convoy if the alleged false cases registered against Shiv Sena leaders in Ludhiana were not withdrawn.

Youth Congress president Shubham Sharma was reportedly stopped at Ladhowal while proceeding towards the Prime Minister’s event in Jalandhar. Several other Congress leaders were reportedly detained in Jalandhar.

Congress leaders had earlier announced that they would wear black badges and hold a peaceful protest against the NEET paper leak during the Prime Minister’s visit. However, they were detained by the police as a preventive measure.

Among those leader reportedly detained were Bhanu Pratap, Sandeep Thapar and Rajeev Tandon.

At the same time, CP Swapan Sharma claimed that none of the leaders were detained or placed under house arrest.