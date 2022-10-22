PMCs defunct, SBS Nagar parks neglected

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 21

With park management committees (PMCs) going defunct in most of the colonies maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), parks in most Trust colonies — especially those located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar — lie in a state of utter neglect. Residents of the colonies are having a harrowing time with proliferation of weeds, congress grass and on the top of it all, the garbage being dumped in the parks.

Aware of the resentment: trust official Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said the LIT authorities were aware of the resentment among residents over the prevailing ‘ill-health’ of parks in SBS Nagar and other Trust colonies.

Pran Bhatia, a former councillor and resident of the area, said, “The PMCs in LIT colonies were doing a good job in the past and parks used to be properly maintained by them. But the LIT authorities pushed them out of the picture all of a sudden and took the task upon themselves, in which they have miserably failed, if the prevailing conditions of a majority of parks are any indication.”

Many other area residents, including Lynia Sarda Sharma, Balraj Chopra and Devinder Singh Dang — asserted that the unchecked growth of weeds and wild grass in the parks, coupled with the dumping of garbage in them and the other vacant areas in the colonies — were wreaking havoc on the health of residents. It had become difficult for children and elderly people to step out of their houses as most of the parks are in a pitiable state.

“Some undesirable elements had entered the PMCs and their petty politics and personal differences were affecting the performance of the committees. We have now re-invited eligible and registered societies to come forward and take over the task for the maintenance of parks. They shall be paid according to the rates fixed by the government. We are committed to ensuring proper maintenance of parks and the delivery of basic amenities to the residents,” he added.