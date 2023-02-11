PMIDC slaps Rs 1-cr penalty each on LIT, MC for damaging environment

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 10

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has landed in deep trouble for its persistence to burn organic waste and garbage in Leisure Valley near the Sidhwan Canal and thereby causing pollution, even after repeated warnings by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Action follows complaint by engineers’ body After a complaint was lodged with the CM’s office by Kapil Arora, the president of Council of Engineers (CoE), the Principal Secretary, Local Government, had forwarded the same to the Chief Executive Office of the PMIDC with directions to impose a penalty of Rs one crore each on the LIT and the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. Demand notices were served on January 31 for depositing the amount of penalty with the PMIDC for causing damage to environment.

Taking cognizance of a complaint lodged with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) has served a demand notice of Rs 1 crore each to the LIT and the MC for the illegal act.

At the same time, the MC Commissioner has been directed to submit a status report on the burning of garbage and organic waste in green belt areas.

In a complaint to the CMO on January 26, Arora had said notices were being served for burning of organic waste by the contractors of LIT and MC for the third time in Leisure Valley, near the Sidhwan Canal bridge in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Arora further alleged that earlier as well, the engineers’ body had highlighted instances of burning waste by the staff deployed by contractors in the colonies of the MC and the Trust on several occasions, but the authorities had failed to take any notice of the same.

The sanitation staff had still persisted with the practice of burning garbage in parks, green belts and even along roads and streets in residential areas.