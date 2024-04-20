PMIDC team conducts surprise check to oversee garbage mgmt

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 19

Despite tall claims being made by the Union Government and the Local Bodies Department of the Punjab Government, solid waste management remains the biggest impediment in provision of basic amenities required for a dignified life in the local town and surrounding localities.

Failure to implement guidelines regarding single-use plastics, adequate space for dumping garbage and lack of infrastructure for segregation and lifting of solid waste were identified as major factors behind the persistently grave situation of sanitation here.

This situation has occurred despite the fact that Ahmedgarh Municipal Council was once recognised as the best in sanitation in the Sangrur zone.

The designated officials had been organising workshops and seminars to sensitise residents on the need to prevent contamination of the environment with non-biodegradable materials, including single-use plastic. Still, the local civic body has failed to implement ban on single-use plastics and guidelines on segregation of waste before disposal at dump.

Chaman Lal Dulla, beat in-charge and a leader of Safai Mazdoor Union, said authorities at civic bodies and elected councillors had failed to provide the required infrastructure and adequate space for segregation and disposal of the garbage collected from domestic and commercial units.

The authorities have also failed to sensitise people about the need of segregating garbage before handing it over to sweepers, said Dulla.

Meanwhile, officials led by Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) in-charge Puran Singh conducted a surprise check to verify implementation of guidelines of the Union Government regarding segregation of garbage before disposal at end point. Singh had reportedly visited the town on the recommendation of a social activist Raj Kumar Sharma, who is also the brand ambassador of the municipal council.

Having observed certain discrepancies in implementation of recommendations of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Singh advised the authorities at municipal council to ensure that funds and facilities provided under the mission are utilised for providing a hygienic and clean environment so that the public can live a dignified life.

