PNB's foundation day

Tribune News Service

On the occasion of the 129th foundation day of Punjab National Bank (PNB), Pushkar Tarai, Zonal Manager, Ludhiana, KB Mishra, Circle Head, Ludhiana, Jagjit Singh, DZM, Ludhiana, and DN Kardam, Circle Head, Moga, visited the birthplace of freedom fighter and founder of PNB, Lala Lajpat Rai, at Dhudike in Moga district to pay floral tributes to Lalaji. A health camp for all present and retired staff was also organised at the PNB Zonal Office in Ludhiana. Tree Plantation was done by Puskar Tarai, Zonal Manager, Ludhiana. On the occasion, retired GMs and other staff along with top 100 customers were invited and felicitated with mementos.

Felicitation ceremony

Offset Printers’ Association (OPA) organised a felicitation ceremony to honour printers of the city at Himachal Pradesh. It is for the first time that Ludhiana printers bagged 10 awards and 3 certificates of merit at the National Awards for Excellence in Printing (NAEP), organised by All-India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP). The award ceremony was held at Hotel JW Marriott, Mumbai recently.