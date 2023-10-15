PO arrested with 232 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

The Special Task Force (STF) today nabbed a man, who was at a large in a drug smuggling case, with 232-gm heroin.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu, of Gill Colony, Lohara.

STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said a secret information was received that the above said person was into heroin smuggling trade and he was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in a heroin smuggling case by the court.

The accused had come to deliver heroin to his clients near Hardy’s World on GT road. The STF team laid a trap and nabbed the suspect. During the checking of his bag, 232-gm heroin was recovered, added STF Inspector Harbans.

Harbans said the accused also had criminal past as he was already facing six cases of murder, attempt to murder and heroin smuggling.

During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted that he was unemployed and to earn money, he started the illegal trade. He was also an addict. He said he was in touch with heroin smugglers of Ludhiana and after buying from them, he sells to his clients in the city.