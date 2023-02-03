PO held in drug case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 2

The CIA wing of city police today arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) in a drug smuggling case.

The suspect has been identified as Rohit Verma, a resident of Guru Arjan Dev Nagar.

CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said the suspect had been arrested in a drug smuggling case in 2014 by the Division No 7 police and in 2018, he had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a court.

Today, a tip-off was received about the whereabouts of the suspect and a police party accordingly conducted a raid and nabbed him, Juneja said.

He added that the suspect was also declared a PO in a case registered by the Ludhiana (Rural) police in the past.