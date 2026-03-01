PO held in Gurdaspur firing case

The police claimed to have nabbed a person who had allegedly fired at the nephew of a former legislator at Ghuman Kalan in Gurdaspur district on November 18, 2025.

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The suspect, identified as Gursahib Singh of Dostpur village in Gurdaspur district, had fired at the victim at instance of some handlers of an extortion gang located abroad.

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The Gurdaspur police have declared him as a proclaimed offender in the case registered at the Ghuman Kalan police station under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the BNS. He is facing at least four other cases at various police stations.

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Gursahib was identified during investigation of a case registered against Gautam of Hariyon Kalan in Samrala recently at the Samrala police station under the NDPS Act.

SSP, Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, said police personnel, supervised by SP (I) Pawanjit, DSP (I) Mohit Kumar Singla and in-charge, CIA, Khanna, Jashanpreet Singh, had nabbed Gursahib on information extracted from Gautam, who was nabbed with 10-gm heroin from Samrala on March 13.

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Gautam had confessed that he used to bring heroin from Gursahib.

During investigation Gursahib revealed that he, along with his accomplice, had fired at Pehaljit Singh, who is the nephew of a former MLA, for extorting money for handlers staying in foreign countries. Pehaljit was injured in the incident.

The Khanna police consider Gursahib’s arrest as an achievement of the investigating team which foiled potential attempts of Gurdaspur criminals to commit crime in the local area.

“Had our cops dealt the recovery of heroin from Gautam as a routine matter, Gursahib could have succeeded in committing more crimes related with drug smuggling and extortion,” said Ahluwalia, maintaining that the team was trying to extract more information regarding links of Gautam and Gursahib. Efforts were on to identify the extortion gang handlers.