PO held in liquor smuggling case

Ludhiana, December 6
The Sadar Jagraon police today claimed to have nabbed a suspect wanted in a liquor smuggling case. He was also declared a proclaimed offender by court.
The suspect has been identified as Bachitar Singh, a resident of Talwandi Nai Abad village.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar, Jagraon, SI Amarjit Singh, in a statement issued stated that the Ludhiana rural police had recently launched a drive to nab procliamed offenders. Under the drive, a tip-off was received that the man was absconding in a case registered against him under the Excise Act in June 2021 at the Sadar Jagraon police station. In November this year, he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the court. After apprehending the suspect, he was produced in a court on Wednesday, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.
The SHO added that the drive against the proclaimed offenders would continue and wanted suspects would be put behind the bars.
