 PO held with 258-gm heroin : The Tribune India

The woman heroin smuggler in police custody. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 21

The special task force wing of Ludhiana on Wednesday nabbed a wanted woman smuggler Alisha Chopra (28) of Gurmel Park and recovered 258-gm heroin, 285-gm opium and Rs 6.26 lakh drug money from her.

A case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused. Alisha has been declared a proclaimed offender by the court in a heroin smuggling case in which her husband, Akash Chopra, was arrested by the STF in 2022 with 2.5-kg heroin, eight cars, six scooters-motorcycles, a .32 bore pistol with six live cartridges and Rs 8 lakh drug money.

DSP (STF) Davinder Chaudhary, Inspector (STF) Harbans Singh in a joint statement stated that a tip-off was received that Alisha was on her way to deliver heroin to her clients. A STF team laid a naka at a near Gurmel Park, Tibba, and nabbed her. When she was frisked, 258-gm heroin was recovered from her. Based on her disclosures, opium and drug money was recovered from her house in Gurmel Park.

During the preliminary questioning, she confessed that her brother-in-law, Ankush Chopra, was also involved in drug smuggling, accordingly the STF also nominated him in the case.

