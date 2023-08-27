PO stayed in city for 12 yrs under fake identity held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police today arrested a Moga-based man, a proclaimed offender (PO) in a fraud case, who had been staying in the city under fake identity for 12 years. The suspect had got made a fake Aadhaar card and driving licence by befooling the authorities concerned.

He has been identified as Nitish Jain, a native of Ramganj Road, Moga. At present, he was staying in Chandar Nagar, Haibowal, under fake identity.

CIA in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said a tip-off was received that Nitish was booked in a fraud case by the Moga police in 2005 and he was also declared a PO by court in 2010.

To prevent the police from identifying him, he changed his name from Nitish to Vikas Kumar and also changed his father’s name from Vivek Jain to Ashok Kumar. He also made a fake identity proof with the connivance of some officials. Action would be taken against them as per law.

Inspector Juneja said the suspect had been into income tax return filing work here. Now, his further police remand was being taken to inquire if he committed any fraud in the past 12 years.

Besides, the CIA also nabbed another PO who had been absconding since 2022 after the registration of a criminal case against him at the PAU police station in 2019.

