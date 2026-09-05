‘Poet & a family man’: Patar’s sons remember him during event at Ludhiana agricultural university

Sons of renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar attended an event in his memory at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and remembered him as a poet and a family man.

Dr Surjit Patar Chair and Directorate of Students’ Welfare organised the event, christened Rubaroo, to commemorate the life, literary legacy and enduring contribution of one of the state’s most celebrated poets.

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The programme brought together the university fraternity, literary enthusiasts and admirers of Patar’s poetry to remember his remarkable contribution to Punjabi literature and culture.

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The personal memories shared by Ankur Patar and Manraj Patar, the sons of Surjit Patar, brought forth a range of emotions, with some moments turning deeply sentimental as they remembered their father. Other conversations evoked smiles and laughter as the guests shared lighter and happier moments from the poet’s family life.

Recalling him not only as an eminent poet but also as a loving father and family man, they shed light on the man behind the celebrated literary persona. Their reflections provided the audience with an intimate glimpse into Patar’s personality, values, simplicity and deep emotional connection with his family.

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PAU Vice Chancellor Rishi Pal Singh paid rich tributes to Surjit Patar and described him as a towering literary personality whose words have become an inseparable part of the cultural consciousness of the state.

He recalled the poet’s association with the PAU and said it was a matter of pride for the university that such a distinguished literary figure had been associated with its academic life.

He added that Patar’s poetry had a rare ability to connect the personal with the universal. “His poems reflected the beauty of Punjab as well as its social concerns. His language was deeply rooted in the cultural and emotional landscape of the region,” the VC added.

Nirmal Jaura, chairperson, Dr Surjit Patar Chair, said Patar’s poetry transcended the boundaries of time and place, articulating the emotions, aspirations, anxieties and pain of Punjab and its people. He said Patar’s literary legacy will continue to inspire generations of readers, writers and students. He underlined the relevance of Dr Patar’s poetry in contemporary times, particularly its sensitivity towards Punjabi language, culture, society, nature and the human condition.

Director Students’ Welfare Kamaljeet Singh Suri said that Patar’s association with the PAU enriched its academic and cultural life, and will continue to inspire generations of students. He stressed the importance of introducing the younger generations to the works of great Punjabi writers and poets so that the richness of the language and its literary heritage could be carried forward.