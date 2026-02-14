DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Police announce cash reward for info on suspect who killed nine-yr-old boy

Police announce cash reward for info on suspect who killed nine-yr-old boy

Child’s body with his throat slit was recovered from vacant plot on Feb 8

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:05 AM Feb 14, 2026 IST
Poster of the suspect released by the police.
The Ludhiana police have announced a cash reward on the suspect who had brutally killed a nine-year-old boy, Aman, whose body with his throat slit, was recovered by the police from the bushes in a vacant plot of the Industrial Area here on February 8.

Initially, it was a blind case. A murder case was registered against the unidentified person. However, two days after the recovery of the body, the police had identified the suspect as Ajay, a resident of Kasabad.

Now, the police have announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 on the suspect and the informant will get a reward for giving valid information about hideouts of the suspect. The police assure that the name of the informant will be kept secret.

They have put up a poster of the wanted suspect at police stations as well as railway stations, bus stands and auto stands. It is also being shared on social media.

The investigation has revealed a disturbing criminal history of the suspect. In 2020, a case was registered against him at the Jodhewal police station for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. He had been sentenced 20 years in jail for committing the crime. While being taken to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination on February 2, the suspect managed to escape from police custody and had been at large since then.

