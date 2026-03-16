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Home / Ludhiana / Police arrest 2 near raliway station, recover 11-kg marijuana

Police arrest 2 near raliway station, recover 11-kg marijuana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:27 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested a man and a woman near a water tank behind the railway station after recovering more than 11 kg of ganja, or marijuana, from their possession, said officials.

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Jaswinder Singh, sub-inspector (SI), from Division Number 8 police station said the team was heading towards the railway station via Gol Chowk, Rakh Bagh, during patrolling when they spotted the duo standing near a water tank at the back of the station.

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He said that the accused tried to flee from the sport on seeing the police party approach them, which raised their suspicions.

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However, the police personnel surrounded both the accused and apprehended them, the SI said.

Police identified the accused as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Inner Devi, a resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. She is currently a resident of Basti Bawa Khe in Jalandhar.

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According to the SI, the police personnel recovered 11kg and 320 grams of ganja when they searched the duo.

Police said they are are now investigating whether this consignment of drugs was brought from Bihar or not. The SI said police are workign to trace the forward and backward linkages of the accused.

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