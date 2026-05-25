Police arrest Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal with 5.1 kg heroin

The Khanna police claimed to have arrested Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal and recovered 5.1 kg heroin, Rs 1.50 lakh in drug money and a Mahindra Thar from his possession.

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Additionally, 30 live cartridges, 10 gm ICE and 569 gm heroin were earlier recovered from his associates during a special operation.

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Sohal was said to be the close associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar. In 2022, he was arrested by Mohali police with illegal weapons and for running an extortion racket at the behest of foreign handlers.

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Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said the police achieved this breakthrough while investigating backward and forward linkages in an old drug trafficking case registered by the Doraha police on March 7.

During a checking operation, police intercepted a grey Etios car bearing registration number HR-26-CP-2878 coming from the Ludhiana side. After stopping the vehicle, the police arrested Akshay Kumar, a resident of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana, and recovered 301 gm heroin from his possession.

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During further interrogation, police recovered an additional 268 gm heroin, 10 gm ICE, Rs 10,750 in drug money and 30 live cartridges of .30 bore ammunition from the accused. Following the recovery, Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act were added to the case.

The SSP said, during questioning, Akshay Kumar revealed that the narcotics had been procured from Vishal and Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sunny, both residents of Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

All three accused were allegedly involved in supplying drugs at different locations. Based on these disclosures, Vishal and Sanjeev were nominated in the case, and Vishal was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation revealed that Sanjeev Kumar, alias Sunny, was managing the supply of narcotics at various locations and collecting proceeds from drug sales through Akshay Kumar.

Consequently, Sections 27A/61/85 of the NDPS Act were also added to the case.

Separate police teams were constituted to arrest Sanjeev Kumar, who was finally apprehended on May 20. Sanjeev was also wanted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force in another drug smuggling case and is already facing four criminal cases.

Ahluwalia revealed that during sustained interrogation, Sanjeev disclosed that he had met Jatinder Singh, alias Goldy, in Ropar Jail.

After being released from jail, the two allegedly started drug trafficking operations together. Investigation further revealed that Goldy, currently residing abroad, along with his associates Gurjant Singh, alias Jatta, and Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal, was allegedly involved in large-scale narcotics supply operations.

Following these revelations, Goldy, Gurjant and Harbir Sohal were also nominated in the case.

“Accused Harbir Sohal, a native of Bhindi Saidan in Amritsar and currently residing in Kharar, has now been arrested. Police recovered 5.1 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh drug money and a Thar vehicle bearing registration number T0824HR8185BG from a bag lying inside his vehicle,” SSP Ahluwalia added.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway and more significant disclosures are expected, police said.