Police arrest seven for theft

The Ludhiana police have nabbed seven criminals in different cases. It also recovered one auto rickshaw, two motorcycles and 15 mobile phones from the accused.

Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma while addressing a press conference stated that in the first case, the Salem Tabri police station nabbed a smuggler identified as Suresh Sahni (47), a resident of Bhora village, and recovered 3.50 kg ganja from his possession. The accused owns a cycle repair shop.

In another case, the Daresi police station nabbed two snatchers and recovered five mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rishu Sahota (29) of Pink City Colony and Ashu (30) of Basant Vihar. On May 31, the accused had snatched a mobile phone from Rishav. During their questioning, two of their accomplices Sham and Vishal were also booked and they would be nabbed soon, said ADCP Verma

The police of division No. 2 arrested two mobile phone thieves identified as Ajay Kumar (23) of Sant Vihar and Karan Kumar (21) of Preet Nagar. The police recovered 10 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession. The accused were arrested when they were on the way to sell stolen phones in the market.

The Jodhewal police station also nabbed two auto drivers and recovered one auto rickshaw from their possession. The accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh Monu (43) of Suraj Nagar and Satvir Singh Laddi (33) of Bhamian Khurd. The accused along with their aides had stolen Rs 2.5 lakh, 40 gram of gold from the bag of Harihar Prasad. The victim had said that he had boarded an auto from the railway station to Jodhewal on May 21 and when he reached his house, he was shocked to find the cash and gold missing from the bag.