Home / Ludhiana / Police attacked during search op at village, four nabbed

Police attacked during search op at village, four nabbed

Video being circulated on social media

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
In the Daumajra village, under the jurisdiction of the Payal police station, the police arrested four persons for allegedly attacking a police team during a cordon and search operation (CASO). Additionally, a case was registered against eight unidentified persons.

The incident reportedly took place on January 21. A video of the confrontation had gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the team was conducting a search operation in the village. When they reached a house to perform a search, family members present there began to protest. The police alleged that the family obstructed them from performing their official duty and engaged in a scuffle. During the altercation, a female senior constable, Baljinder Kaur, was reportedly assaulted. As the situation escalated, the police team had to use force to bring the situation under control.

The Payal police arrested four family members, identified as Lali, Pooja, Seerat and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma.

Meanwhile, the family members and local residents staged a protest, raising slogans and levelling serious allegations against the police. They claimed that the youth whom the police came to apprehend was a labourer.

When they opened the door in response to the police knocking, the team began beating the youth and his family. The youth was reportedly dragged away. They said the police showed “high-handedness” and unfairly filed a case against them.

